  • SC Designs F-16 C,D&I Fighting Falcon MSFS v0.5.0 Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-27-2022 03:27 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    SC Designs F-16 C,D&I Fighting Falcon MSFS Now Available

    Changelog v0.5.0

    • Emergency update after Sim Update 9 to ensure displays working correctly
    • CFT tanks disabled on F-16C and F-16D until new fuel_system can be implemented
    • Small correction to Thunderbirds wing textures (USAF and stars and bars added)
    • New Asobo visual effects added for G vapor, contrails, Mach cone

    About SC Designs F-16 Fighting Falcon

    SC Designs are proud to announce the F-16 Fighting Falcon package for Microsoft Flight Simulator, bringing you three highly detailed MSFS models.

    Fully Native MSFS Aircraft

    • All models have been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native 'Model Behaviors' animations and built to MSFS operational specifications
    • All custom cockpit instruments and screens are coded in HTML for native, high-performance display in MSFS
    • The Falcons make use of the new simulator's features such as effects and sounds, fully reflective glass, native aerodynamic sound structures, the new 'Modern' aerodynamics system with the ability to provoke 'departure spins', and customised visibility controls for wheel chocks, covers, and boarding ladder. The Falcons also contain custom-built and animated effects such as afterburners.
    • Other features include authentic cockpit night lighting with brightness controls, and custom-coded manoeuvring flaps and slats
    • Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladder, tail hook and control surfaces
    • The F-16 Falcons are fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets
    • Full custom WWise sound set

    SC Designs F-16 C,D&I Fighting Falcon MSFS Now Available

    Cockpit

    • Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing
    • All analog instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
    • 'Scratched canopy' glass effects, reflective glass, icing and rain effects
    • Front and rear cockpit positions included in the D and I variants
    • Fully customisable crew helmets, names, flight suit patches and even faces

    SC Designs F-16 C,D&I Fighting Falcon MSFS Now Available

    Aircraft Systems

    • 3D modelled dials, ADI, 'whiskey' compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real F-16 Fighting Falcon
    • Display screens with visual layouts based on the real aircraft's systems (within the confines of MSFS' current capability)
    • Head-Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F-16C
    • Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via the simulator Payload Manager, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hardpoints with active weight increase (non-Marketplace edition only)
    • F-16C Falcon systems include auto-trim system, Forward Looking Infra-Red display, Terrain Following Radar mode and full Autopilot and navigation system

    SC Designs F-16 C,D&I Fighting Falcon MSFS Now Available

    Manual

    A full operations manual is included in the software.

    SC Designs' F-16 Fighting Falcon is designed to provide a top-quality aircraft that is extremely detailed, yet less demanding to fly than today's most complex procedural simulators. Equipped with all required avionics, and with custom-coded animations and systems, the SC Designs F-16 Fighting Falcon is designed to be accessible to all users without the need for intense study.

    SC Designs F-16 C,D&I Fighting Falcon MSFS Now Available

    Purchase SC Designs F-16 C,D&I Fighting Falcon for MSFS 2020
    See other Just Flight add-ons for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

