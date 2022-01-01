Black Square Announces Improved MSFS Cockpits

New range from Black Square to improve default MSFS aircraft!

Black Square is proud to announce their upcoming Steam Gauge and Systems Overhaul series, beginning with the Analog Caravan, and Analog King Air. Discover the complexity within light aircraft like you've never been able to before.

Black Square's Steam Gauge Overhaul Series is a completely new type of study level product for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Each package includes a completely new interior and panel for an already superb MSFS default aircraft exterior model. The new panels feature "steam gauge" (analog) instrumentation and swappable radio configurations, each modeled and coded with extreme attention to detail, and based on a specific piece of equipment from the real world.

The overhauled cockpits go far beyond just a visual upgrade. Each aircraft also features a completely new, complex, and fully realized electrical system made with custom software tools, for which every circuit breaker can be pulled, and each will have consequences. In addition to small aerodynamic improvements, and a custom weather radar, each aircraft will also feature the first complete simulator implementation of a KNS-80 RNAV Navigation Computer to test your pre-GPS radio navigation skills. If you prefer to fly with more modern conveniences, you will also be well accommodated with a swappable GTN 750 (PMS50 or TDS GTNxi), and GNS 430/530's.

The Steam Gauge Overhaul aircraft are created by a real pilot and aircraft owner seeking to bring extreme realism to MSFS for those who historically enjoy the complexity of airliners, but who have come to appreciate lower altitude flying in MSFS. From the beginning, the aircraft were designed to satisfy serious simmers who expect nearly every word of the real aircraft's operating handbook to apply to its simulation. The aircraft are all well equipped for the most demanding IFR flying, and should provide endless hours of learning, experimentation, and mastery of systems-based aircraft knowledge.

Each aircraft is compatible with all existing livery mods for the default aircraft and make use of their excellent 3D sound packages. The original default aircraft will always be available to fly, unaffected by the new aircraft. Installation is simple and seamless, just like any other community mod or product. Shared files are referenced to the default aircraft on your computer for best performance.

Highlights

Completely new interior and panel for the default MSFS aircraft, featuring analog instrumentation (steam gauges), swappable radio configurations, and an overhauled electrical system with every circuit breaker, bus, meter, switch, and knob functioning

Custom coded steam gauges with lowpass filtering, needle bounce, and physics to provide ultra-realistic and silky smooth animations like you’ve never seen before

Carefully modeled components match the depth and character of the real instrumentation, based on reference photos, schematics, and real world measurements. Unlike other expensive Flight Sim aircraft, every piece of equipment that appears in a Black Square aircraft is modeled after a real piece of aircraft equipment, and will behave the same way in its primary functionality.

very knob, switch, and button is interactable, along with its respective electrical circuitry. Turn systems on and off or pull circuit breakers to see the impact it has on your generators and battery via the analog meters. Automatic load shedding and standby generators are also simulated. Many pieces of equipment respond correctly to electrical configurations with warning messages and diagnostic codes.

Fully 3D cockpit lighting technology for every gauge and panel, with ambient bounce lighting for a more immersive night-time experience that won’t leave you fumbling around in unrealistically dark spots.

Improved turbine dynamics (ITT, TRQ, Ng, Fuel Flow, Inertial Separator), battery charging circuitry, and AC inverters

Selective state saving for radio selection, radio frequency memory, cabin aesthetics, and other settings

Engine limit excursions that decrease engine health and will eventually lead to failure

Crew/Passenger oxygen system that depletes according to pressure altitude, passenger occupancy, and the biological demand of each passenger based on weight

Dozens of checklists with hundreds of items for normal, abnormal, and emergency procedures in textual form, and in-game, using the MSFS native checklist system with control and instrument highlighting. If it's in the checklist, it's settable in the aircraft!

For more information on the capabilities of these products and a list of all included avionics and equipment, see the product pages on the Just Flight website where the extensive manuals can be viewed/downloaded from too.

Steam Gauge Overhaul - Analog Caravan

Steam Gauge Overhaul - Analog King Air