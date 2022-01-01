Fenix Airbus A320 Autoland Video

Fenix Airbus A320 Autoland Video By Laurie Doering

Fenix Airbus A320 autoland: Vancouver to Seattle flight. First flight in the left seat of the Airbus.

After 35 years in the sim cockpit of general aviation aircraft, I decided to learn how to fly a commercial airliner. The learning curve is steep! With the guidance of instructional videos by 320 Sim Pilot, I can now fly the Airbus! Many thanks to 320 Sim Pilot for sharing his commercial jet experience!

Join me in the flight deck on my first full flight in the Fenix Airbus A320 from Vancouver to Seattle. We utilize the autoland feature with an ILS CAT III approach to demonstrate the precise capabilities of this aircraft in Flight Simulator. Full flight is less than 30 minutes.

Default MSFS program (ultra settings) used with no altered files or added modifications.

Links

Fenix Airbus A320 for Flight Simulator - https://fenixsim.com

Video Editing - Final Cut Pro - https://www.apple.com/ca/final-cut-pro/

PC Hardware - Jetline Systems - https://jetlinesystems.com

Flight Simulator - Microsoft Flight Simulator - https://www.flightsimulator.com

ForeFlight - Integrated Flight Apps for Pilots - https://foreflight.com

Screen capture - Action - https://mirillis.com/en/products/action.html

Laurie Doering

The Flight Level