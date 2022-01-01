  • 20th Virtual World Aerobatic Championship

    Nels_Anderson
    20th Virtual World Aerobatic Championship

    VWAC 2022 Off-line aerobatic competition.

    This year's Virtual World Aerobatic Championship is held in Leszno (EPLS) - Poland. You can choose one or more from categories: Primary (Basic), Sportsman, Intermediate, Advanced, Unlimited and Freestyle!

    For beginners – No spin in category Primary.

    Timing - You can fly the Unknown and/or the Freestyle programme when you want from June to October! See the "Timeline" on the web.

    All information on rules, sequences, scenery for 2022, and "How to compete" is available on the following website: www.vwac.info

