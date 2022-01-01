Spinoza - LSGL - Lausanne Airport MSFS

Lausanne Airport (Aeroport de Lausanne-Blecherette in French) (ICAO: LSGL) is a civil airport located in the north of Lausanne, Switzerland. It has no scheduled commercial traffic and is used for general aviation. It also serves as a base for Swiss rescue services (REGA).

The airport features two large maintenance hangars as well as a main building containing a restaurant. There is also a Boeing 737 simulator available. In May 2000 the grass runway was replaced by a paved one (36/18). The runway has a slope, which means the maximum length for takeoff/landing varies depending on the direction between 775 and 805 m.

Fly over the superb Stade de la Tuiliere and visit the Swiss Alps surrounding the Lake Geneva (Lac Leman).

Enjoy Lausanne Airport!

Purchase Spinoza - LSGL - Lausanne Airport MSFS

See other MSFS 2020 scenery by Spinoza