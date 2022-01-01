  • AOA Update on T-6A XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-22-2022 02:22 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    AOA Update on T-6A

    First day of summer is here! Yippee!!! Finally there is some sun in western Washington. Meanwhile, in Belgium, they have never seen such a warm and sunny June.

    We are working hard on the T-6A avionics which is progressing very well. In parallel, the 3D model of the V-22 is constantly being improved to match the real thing.

    The canopy closing and securing process is now exactly like in the real airplane, including the complex canopy's latch mechanism.

    All instruments, control panels, and displays in both cockpits are lighted for operation during night or reduced light conditions. Two kneeboard lights have been added on the front of each cockpit's instrument glare shield.

    We are now working on the consolidated Environmental Control Panel LUA script with all the operating logic for the air conditioning; bleed air, pressurization and oxygen systems.

    Stay tuned for further news!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Beech over Amsterdam

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk4640 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4650 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4645 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr Clip_75 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 03:48 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Gladys needs some "Love" too!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    She's not much to look at, a little wide in the mid section, but she is "sweet to the bone!" 230431 Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 03:45 PM Go to last post
    NMLW

    Past Prop Post Outtakes #1

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard...

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 03:42 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Converting scenery textures to DXT1 in bulk

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, Does anyone know of a utility which can convert FS9 scenery textures in bulk, whatever they are, to DXT1 textures and without losing...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 02:38 PM Go to last post