AOA Update on T-6A XP

First day of summer is here! Yippee!!! Finally there is some sun in western Washington. Meanwhile, in Belgium, they have never seen such a warm and sunny June.

We are working hard on the T-6A avionics which is progressing very well. In parallel, the 3D model of the V-22 is constantly being improved to match the real thing.

The canopy closing and securing process is now exactly like in the real airplane, including the complex canopy's latch mechanism.

All instruments, control panels, and displays in both cockpits are lighted for operation during night or reduced light conditions. Two kneeboard lights have been added on the front of each cockpit's instrument glare shield.

We are now working on the consolidated Environmental Control Panel LUA script with all the operating logic for the air conditioning; bleed air, pressurization and oxygen systems.

Stay tuned for further news!

