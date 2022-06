Taburet - Reunion Mayotte 5M Mesh MSFS

5 M mesh terrain covering the islands of Reunion and Mayotte. Enhance your terrain for these two islands by adding elevation points to the terrain.

Reunion and Mayotte are located in the Indian Ocean near Madagascar. Both islands have volcanoes and overall widely varying terrain which benefits from more detailed mesh.

Purchase Taburet - Reunion Mayotte 5M Mesh MSFS

See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020