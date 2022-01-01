  • Just Flight Announces Fokker 100 For MSFS

    Just Flight Announces Fokker 100 For MSFS

    Just like in real-life, we will be following development of our Fokker F28 Fellowship for MSFS with its younger brother, the Fokker 100 and shortened Fokker 70. Built with incredible detail to take full advantage of the MSFS platform, the exterior and cockpit modelling and texturing work is progressing very well, and we are aiming for a 2023 release.

    Won't be long before we add this to our In Development Section and start giving you regular updates but as is always the way the visuals get a good head-start of the coding side of things, work is underway but other projects such as the F28 are ahead in that particular queue. Certainly one to look out for though. Enjoy these initial shots.

