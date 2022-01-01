  • Indiafoxtecho Has Continued Problems with F-35 on X-Box

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-21-2022 11:49 AM  
    Indiafoxtecho Has Continued Problems with F-35 on X-Box

    F-35 XBOX update (bad news):

    We have just received feedback from the latest XBox build of the F-35, and unfortunately it still crashes the console (except the F-35A on the XBox Series X apparently).

    I think that, at this point, we can rule out the video memory limitations - as the latest F-35 build has a video memory footprint which is much smaller than all of our other aircraft.

    We will try to get help from the Asobo development team and try to solve this issue.

    Source
