ToLiss A340-600 v1.1 Released

And it is released! You can now update the ToLiss A340-600 to V1.1 either via the skunkcrafts update (1.4 GB to download) or via redownload from the store (1.1 GB to download) Currently, the x-plane.org store is already up-to-date, the other stores will follow in the next 24 hours.
As you can see in both the download size and the change log - we worked on this a lot to give you the best possible experience.
The final change log for V1.1 (Build 1503) is:
Major new features:
- XP12 adaptations
- Custom engine model for more realistic thrust and fuel flow values
- ACARS functionality for direct download of Simbrief plans into the active or the secondary flight plan
- ACARS functionality to retrieve TO data for various runways of the departure airport
- ACARS functionality to retrieve wind data from simbrief flight plan and enter them in the flight plan.
- New ACP interactive screen to request ground services, change fuel or passengers without the ISCS.
- FMGS plan editing overhaul, enabling temporary flight plans also for the alternate plan
- Database holds are now available
- Offset function now available
- Cockpit 3d model rework, including improved switch geometry and moving cockpit seats/arm rests
- Cockpit side windows can now be opened. This will affect air conditioning simulation.
- Rework of the rear section of the fuselage to correctly model the slanted windows.
- Complete retexturing of the fuselage
- Addition of new failure modes for a total of 249 different failure modes, these include now recoverable computer failures
- Implementation of all in-cockpit RESET switches (Airbus long range equivalent to in-cockpit circuit breakers)
Minor new features:
- VLS increases with speed brake deflection
- Made the engine inlets smoother. (Refined grid)
- Added new engine failure modes: recoverable flame out, engine failure with damage, hot start,
- You can now put on the oxygen mask by removing it from its container
- Added (ETP) circle on ND to display the Equitime point
- Option to control internal and external volume levels via x-plane sliders or custom ISCS sliders
- Added Filtering and rate limiting for FMGS position for more realisitic ND behaviour on ADIRU init completion
- Open pax doors or cockpit windows now have an effect on the temperature in the adjacent zone
- Added option to always have the display brightness rotaries starting at the 80% position, even for cold and dark start
- Functional on-ground deicing via the new ACP interactive screen to avoid nasty surprises during take-offs in icing conditions
- Added grid track to ND when in TRUE mode beyond 65 degrees of latitude
Bug fixes:
- Fixed rear fuselage geometry to incorporated sloped windows and cabin floor. Unfortunately this requires rework of all addon liveries with the latest paint kit.
- Corrected trigger condition for NW STRG INOP status message
- Allow regular gear extension with ADR2 data only
- Reenabled constraint editing directly on the FPLN A page