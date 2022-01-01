X-Crafts Cockpit Preview Video Of E190 XP

Aircraft designer X-Crafts is currently working on the Embraer
E-Jets family of jetliners for X-Plane. They have now released a preview
video showing the full cockpit power-up in the Embraer E190:
<>pLots of people have been asking us for an update on the E-Jets Family, and we've just been too busy working on it to find time to properly update you! But I took some time today and I created this full power-up demo video, in which you can see a lot of the systems that we have developed for the E-Jets. As usual, no ETA! Just sit and wait please, we are really doing our best to deliver amazing and complex, but also reliable products for you, and that takes time. Thanks for your support!