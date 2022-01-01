  • X-Crafts Cockpit Preview Video Of E190 XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-21-2022 10:52 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    X-Crafts Cockpit Preview Video Of E190 XP

    Aircraft designer X-Crafts is currently working on the Embraer E-Jets family of jetliners for X-Plane. They have now released a preview video showing the full cockpit power-up in the Embraer E190:

    <>pLots of people have been asking us for an update on the E-Jets Family, and we've just been too busy working on it to find time to properly update you! But I took some time today and I created this full power-up demo video, in which you can see a lot of the systems that we have developed for the E-Jets. As usual, no ETA! Just sit and wait please, we are really doing our best to deliver amazing and complex, but also reliable products for you, and that takes time. Thanks for your support!

    Source
    X-Crafts Talks Autopilots
    X-Crafts First Photos of E-Jets Cabin

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    djp1701

    FSUIPC Installs but does not Show up in FSX or Communicate with FSC

    Thread Starter: djp1701

    I have a friend who is not tech saavy, but has been using Flight Simulator for more than 10 years. He recently got a new computer and has...

    Last Post By: djp1701 Today, 11:00 AM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Converting scenery textures to DXT1 in bulk

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, Does anyone know of a utility which can convert FS9 scenery textures in bulk, whatever they are, to DXT1 textures and without losing...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 08:56 AM Go to last post
    BlueSox14

    Defaultimate 747 VC upgrade for FSX default 747-400

    Thread Starter: BlueSox14

    Hi all, For anyone that might be interested, I've uploaded my Defaultimate 747 VC upgrade for the FSX default 747-400 to the flightsim.com file...

    Last Post By: BlueSox14 Today, 08:40 AM Go to last post
    Miahflyer

    Little navmap

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    Hi! a quick question, is there any tutorial video for LittleNav Map for msfs 2020 . Thanks a lot.

    Last Post By: GreasedLanding Yesterday, 11:40 PM Go to last post