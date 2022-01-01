Taburet - Night3D USA North East MSFS

Night3D USA North East: Lamps have been added to cover all urban areas along with other roads away from urban centers. Works with default lights system adding further illumination to the MSFS environment radiated by the lamps. Version 4 improves frames rates; improves bloom lights effect radiating into the atmosphere for added immersion; adds a much greater number of lights to brighten MSFS night world.

Coverage: USA North East.

