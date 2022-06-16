  • Just Flight Announces Lanzarote Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-20-2022 02:56 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Announces Lanzarote Airport For MSFS

    Just Flight has announced that they intend to shortly be releasing scenery for Lanzarote Airport (GCRR) for MSFS 2020. César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport serves the island of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, making it a popular tourist destination.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

