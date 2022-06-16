Airfoillabs Releases Bristell B23 MSFS

We have a pretty different announcement to make. For over a year and a half, we have been cooperating with an LSA Aircraft manufacturer, the BRISTELL.

BRISTELL is a Czech Republic-based Aircraft manufacturer that produces top-quality aircraft for flight training and traveling. At Airfoillabs, we're huge fans of the BRISTELL as we often fly with the airplanes BRM Aero has produced!

Airfoillabs has heard the requests many of you have been asking for and, for the first time, introduces an aircraft model for the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

We enjoy making things we love, and we're sure you'll love them too. So without further ado, Airfoillabs is introducing the BRISTELL B23 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and you can already get your copy of our BRISTELL B23 directly from the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Marketplace for $24.99.

