rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020 v2.0.2

Changelog v2.0.2

Fixes:

Auto minimize works now as expected

Mouse free look now has camera movements

New:

Camera reset button was added to the settings

Known Issues to be addressed in the next version:

Cabin ambiance not working with PMDG

Cabin ambiance can be heard from 5.1 front speakers

Custom camera views are getting messed up

VR overall camera movements improvements

Changelog v2.0.1

Fixes:

All zoom-related issues were fixed

Camera upper view trigger will now work via controller bindings

PMDG aircraft now shows fine in profiles cloud

Experimental fix for all users who experienced stutters while banking

New:

Experimental freeze mode, see in the settings tab

Turbulence effect is now more realistic

Turbulence effect has a new slider to control movement smoothness

Windshield wind effect is now more realistic

About FSRealistic Pro

FSRealistic Pro brings a whole new world of immersion into MSFS! With a growing list of 34 camera and sound effects, you will experience MSFS like never before. FSRealistic Pro brings realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes, and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.

Features

A growing list of 34 effects

Autostart with MSFS

FPS friendly

Profile cloud

Compatible with all head-tracking devices

Compliments ButtKicker

Supported by all 3rd parties (as of 2022)

Effects

Turbulence

Touchdown main

Touchdown front

Engine vibrations

Stall buffet

Reverse thrust

Ground roll

Breathing

Speedbrake drag

Gear drag

Auto speedbrake

Blade slapping

Brakes

Engine start

Ground effect

Stick shaker

Floats splash

Airframe wind

Windshield wind

Wind ambiance

Cockpit ambiance

Overspeed

Over G

Wheel well

Flaps lever

Flaps stress

Flaps drag

Landing claps

Crash screaming

Sneezing

Toilet flush

