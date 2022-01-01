  • rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020 v2.0.2

    rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020

    Changelog v2.0.2

    Fixes:

    • Auto minimize works now as expected
    • Mouse free look now has camera movements

    New:

    • Camera reset button was added to the settings

    Known Issues to be addressed in the next version:

    • Cabin ambiance not working with PMDG
    • Cabin ambiance can be heard from 5.1 front speakers
    • Custom camera views are getting messed up
    • VR overall camera movements improvements

    Changelog v2.0.1

    Fixes:

    • All zoom-related issues were fixed
    • Camera upper view trigger will now work via controller bindings
    • PMDG aircraft now shows fine in profiles cloud
    • Experimental fix for all users who experienced stutters while banking

    New:

    • Experimental freeze mode, see in the settings tab
    • Turbulence effect is now more realistic
    • Turbulence effect has a new slider to control movement smoothness
    • Windshield wind effect is now more realistic

    About FSRealistic Pro

    FSRealistic Pro brings a whole new world of immersion into MSFS! With a growing list of 34 camera and sound effects, you will experience MSFS like never before. FSRealistic Pro brings realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes, and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.

    Features

    • A growing list of 34 effects
    • Autostart with MSFS
    • FPS friendly
    • Profile cloud
    • Compatible with all head-tracking devices
    • Compliments ButtKicker
    • Supported by all 3rd parties (as of 2022)

    Effects

    • Turbulence
    • Touchdown main
    • Touchdown front
    • Engine vibrations
    • Stall buffet
    • Reverse thrust
    • Ground roll
    • Breathing
    • Speedbrake drag
    • Gear drag
    • Auto speedbrake
    • Blade slapping
    • Brakes
    • Engine start
    • Ground effect
    • Stick shaker
    • Floats splash
    • Airframe wind
    • Windshield wind
    • Wind ambiance
    • Cockpit ambiance
    • Overspeed
    • Over G
    • Wheel well
    • Flaps lever
    • Flaps stress
    • Flaps drag
    • Landing claps
    • Crash screaming
    • Sneezing
    • Toilet flush

    Purchase rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020

