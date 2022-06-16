  • Taburet - Night3D British Isles MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-19-2022 10:39 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Night3D British Isles MSFS

    Night3D British Isles: Lamps have been added to cover all urban areas along with other roads away from urban centers. Works with default lights system adding further illumination to the MSFS environment radiated by the lamps. Version 4 improves frames rates; improves bloom lights effect radiating into the atmosphere for added immersion; adds a much greater number of lights to brighten MSFS night world.

    Coverage: England, Wales, Scotland.

