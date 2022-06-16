What: “Big Iron” Workshop Series
When: Saturdays, 1pm PST, 4pm EST, 2000 UTC
- June 18th, A320 Workshop
- June 25th, B737 Workshop
- July 2nd, BAe-146 Workshop
Where: TeamSpeak3, connect to(ctrl-s):ts3.digitalthemepark.com or FlightSim.Com/DigitalThemePark Discord
Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com
Interested in learning how to fly the “big iron”? Haul some self-loading cargo from A to B? Join us as we help you learn the basics of getting one of those tube liners up and running!
We want to teach you the basic skills needed for getting an airliner to its destination. It is in no way intended to exactly match real-world procedures but it will give you a good foundation for further studies or even taking your first steps in a virtual airline!
The course will be split into three parts. The first part will get you acquainted with the FlyByWire A320 Neo. Believe it or not, this is a study-level freeware project and if you’ve never heard of it you’re really missing out on one of the greatest freeware addons for MSFS out there! The Fenix A320 will also work just as well.
The second part will teach you the basics of the Boeing 737. For that, you will need a bit more commitment because it is recommended you have the PMDG Boeing 737-700 (the only one available at the time of writing). If others become available, you will be able to use those as well.
The third and final part will get you acquainted with the charming BAe-146. This classic regional airliner, nicknamed “Whisperjet” or “Jumbolino” really stands out in many ways.
Our plan is to teach you these airplanes in three courses (one for each airplane) that will last approximately 2 hours.
For more information and topics covered, please visit www.digitalthemepark.com
About DigitalThemePark
DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of 25,100+ virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.