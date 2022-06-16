  • Aeroplane Heaven Previews DHC-1 Chipmunk

    Aeroplane Heaven Previews DHC-1 Chipmunk

    Get some tail-dragger practice in!

    The de Havilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk was designed and first flew in 1946. The design was developed to replace the venerable but ageing Tiger Moth Bi-plane as a principal two-seat flight trainer. Dubbed "the poor man's Spitfire" the aeroplane is extremely well-balanced and flies beautifully. With just a tad of rudder input, correctly trimmed she'll lift off by herself on takeoff.

    We have modeled both the T-10 long canopy and Canadian "Bubble"canopy versions. You can fly from either cockpit using just the camera controls and the Instructor/Student pilots will swap out automatically in either view. You have a choice of military or civilian pilots and there's a good choice of liveries. we will also be including a plain texture livery for those who want to paint their own.

    As already mentioned the flight model has been fine-tuned to provide a challenging but stable experience, ideal for getting into tail-draggers and remember, the DC-3 and the Lancaster are coming and they are both tail-draggers, albeit large ones!

    Sounds are high-fidelity authentic Gypsy engine and all the cockpit sounds are there. Authored in WWise, the exterior sounds are there when the canopy is opened. We have also recorded the characteristic bang of the cartridge starter.

    Peter at Flight Manuals On-Line has kindly allowed us to include a copy of the genuine DHC-1 T10 pilot operating handbook. This generous offer allows you to learn to fly the Chippie just as the original RAF student pilots would have done. It is also handy to understand the operation of this aeroplane. Please support Peter by buying more manuals of other aircraft in which you may be interested. They are a great source of information and reference.

    Visit: https://www.flight-manuals-online.com/

    More updates to come but release is imminent.

