Volanta Launches Feedback Site

    All flightsim communities and developers appreciate feedback from users, with the latest trend being to create sites specifically to make requests for features and vote on those most in demand. Volanta has joined this trend with the announcement of a new feedback site just launched:

    We've just launched our new feedback site.

    Head on over to https://feedback.volanta.app/ to help us know which features our community wants the most. You are what makes Volanta.

    We've added the most popular suggestions from our old form already so you won't need to do it again.

    About Volanta

    Volanta is an easy to use smart flight tracker that integrates all your flight data across all major sims. Volanta gives you one more reason to fly.

