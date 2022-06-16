MSFS 2020 June 16, 2022 Development Update

Last weekend, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team was proud to join our colleagues in presenting at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. In case you missed it, here are the highlights for MSFS:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition

A free upgrade to all current MSFS players launching in November 2022.

New additions include the introduction of helicopters and gliders to MSFS and the return of some fan-favorite planes from FS2004 and FSX such as the Douglas DC-3, Airbus A310, de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, Wright Flyer, and — in partnership with the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum — the Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”).

D77-TC Pelican

Available now as a free addon from the in-sim Marketplace, MSFS players can fly the iconic dropship from the Halo franchise. We collaborated with 343 Industries, the developers of Halo Infinite, to simulate this famous science fiction aircraft in the most realistic way possible.

You can read more about the 40th Anniversary Edition and Halo Pelican here. Additionally, on June 14th, we released the next entries in our World Update and Local Legends series.

World Update X: USA and US Territories

Available now as a free addon from the in-sim Marketplace.

Includes new photogrammetry cities, four new hand-crafted airports, 87 new Points of Interest (POIs), plus new landing challenges, discovery flights, and bush trips.

More information about World Update X can be found here.

Local Legend V: Beechcraft Model 18

Developed for Microsoft Flight Simulator by Carenado, the “Twin Beech” is a robust and versatile plane designed by American aircraft manufacturer Beechcraft in the 1930s.

Available now from the in-sim Marketplace for USD $14.99.

More information about the Beechcraft Model 18 can be found here.

We will soon begin public testing of our next major update, Sim Update 10, which is currently slated for release in August. If you would like to help the development team by testing this update and reporting any issues you encounter, please watch this space for information on how to join the public test.

SDK Update

Roadmap:

Sim Update 10:

Terrain & Weather Radar Drawing APIs



NavData API



Aircraft Editor V2



Game rendered in a window in the DevMode

DevMode:

The console is now dockable in DevMode, and can be made opaque/transparent just like any other window.

Scenery Editor:

We fixed the TIN color correction that was not correctly applied during editing.



We fixed an issue with third parties’ airports without runways.

Source