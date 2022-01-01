  • South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe North for MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 06-16-2022 04:24 PM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments

    South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe North for MSFS

    In real world flying, birds present a unique and dynamic challenge that pilots must always avoid. Each year, in the United States alone, thousands of aircraft encounter bird strikes that account for millions of dollars worth of damages. Pilots must be vigilant in the low altitude environment to avoid hitting birds, and many times evasive maneuvers must be taken. Add a unique challenge and increase your simulator’s realism by using FS Birds!

    FS Birds Europe North Features

    • Bird coverage for the entire areas of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Åland Islands, Faroe Islands, and Kaliningrad
    • Multiple types of birds including pigeons, buzzards, eagles, gulls, and geese
    • All birds are fully animated
    • Flying birds range in altitudes from the surface up to 11,000 ft with random flight tracks
    • Ground birds at all major international airports
    • Flying bird animations include soaring raptors, circling gulls, formation geese, random pigeon flights, and soaring eagles
    • LOD optimization results in a negligible impact on simulator frame rates

    Purchase South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe North for MSFS
    See other scenery from South Oak Co

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canada canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Alligator Airways

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Alli_01 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr Alli_03 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr Alli_04 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr Alli_05 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr...

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 05:21 PM Go to last post
    essak

    Mr Anwar Joossab

    Thread Starter: essak

    Hello it`s Anwar Joossab just a quick query I have lost "wing views fs2004 in 2d cockpit" how can I retrieve them. i have them virtual cockpit...

    Last Post By: essak Today, 03:52 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Unable to download, install world update V, Nordics

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    While in the marketplace downloading World Update X features yesterday, I noticed that I'd never downloaded previous Italy/Spain update and the...

    Last Post By: rockinrobin Today, 02:07 PM Go to last post
    pcwildman

    Meh- 2020 has nothing over FSX

    Thread Starter: pcwildman

    Can't say I'm too impressed by 2020. This seems more like a game company put it together to make a quick buck. No moving your head around anywhere in...

    Last Post By: pcwildman Today, 01:07 PM Go to last post