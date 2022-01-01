ToLiss Announces XP12 Plans / Update To A340-600

In several Facebook posts today, aircraft developer ToLiss has announced the changelog for their Airbus A340-600 and a chart showing plans for adapting their aircraft to X-Plane 12.

A340-600 Change Log

Here is the A340-600 change log so that you know what you can look forward to next week. The new version will be V1.1 with the following change from V1.0.3:

Major new features:

XP12 adaptations

Custom engine model for more realistic thrust and fuel flow values

ACARS functionality for direct download of Simbrief plans into the active or the secondary flight plan

ACARS functionality to retrieve TO data for various runways of the departure airport

ACARS functionality to retrieve wind data from simbrief flight plan and enter them in the flight plan.

New ACP interactive screen to request ground services, change fuel or passengers without the ISCS.

FMGS plan editing overhaul, enabling temporary flight plans also for the alternate plan

Database holds are now available

Offset function now available

Cockpit 3d model rework, including improved switch geometry and moving cockpit seats/arm rests

Cockpit side windows can now be opened. This will affect air conditioning simulation.

Rework of the rear section of the fuselage to correctly model the slanted windows.

Complete retexturing of the fuselage

Addition of new failure modes for a total of 249 different failure modes, these include now recoverable computer failures

Implementation of all in-cockpit RESET switches (Airbus long range equivalent to in-cockpit circuit breakers)

Minor New Features:

VLS increases with speed brake deflection

Made the engine inlets smoother. (Refined grid)

Added new engine failure modes: recoverable flame out, engine failure with damage, hot start,

You can now put on the oxygen mask by removing it from its container

Added (ETP) circle on ND to display the Equitime point

Option to control internal and external volume levels via x-plane sliders or custom ISCS sliders

Added Filtering and rate limiting for FMGS position for more realisitic ND behaviour on ADIRU init completion

Open pax doors or cockpit windows now have an effect on the temperature in the adjacent zone

Added option to always have the display brightness rotaries starting at the 80% position, even for cold and dark start

Functional on-ground deicing via the new ACP interactive screen to avoid nasty surprised during take-offs in icing conditions

Bug fixes:

Fixed rear fuselage geometry to incorporated sloped windows and cabin floor. Unfortunately this requires rework of all addon liveries with the latest paint kit.

Corrected trigger condition for NW STRG INOP status message

Allow regular gear extension with ADR2 data only

Reenabled constraint editing directly on the FPLN A page

