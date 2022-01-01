  • ToLiss Announces XP12 Plans / Update To A340-600

    In several Facebook posts today, aircraft developer ToLiss has announced the changelog for their Airbus A340-600 and a chart showing plans for adapting their aircraft to X-Plane 12.

    ToLiss X-Plane 12 plans

    A340-600 Change Log

    Here is the A340-600 change log so that you know what you can look forward to next week. The new version will be V1.1 with the following change from V1.0.3:

    Major new features:

    • XP12 adaptations
    • Custom engine model for more realistic thrust and fuel flow values
    • ACARS functionality for direct download of Simbrief plans into the active or the secondary flight plan
    • ACARS functionality to retrieve TO data for various runways of the departure airport
    • ACARS functionality to retrieve wind data from simbrief flight plan and enter them in the flight plan.
    • New ACP interactive screen to request ground services, change fuel or passengers without the ISCS.
    • FMGS plan editing overhaul, enabling temporary flight plans also for the alternate plan
    • Database holds are now available
    • Offset function now available
    • Cockpit 3d model rework, including improved switch geometry and moving cockpit seats/arm rests
    • Cockpit side windows can now be opened. This will affect air conditioning simulation.
    • Rework of the rear section of the fuselage to correctly model the slanted windows.
    • Complete retexturing of the fuselage
    • Addition of new failure modes for a total of 249 different failure modes, these include now recoverable computer failures
    • Implementation of all in-cockpit RESET switches (Airbus long range equivalent to in-cockpit circuit breakers)

    Minor New Features:

    • VLS increases with speed brake deflection
    • Made the engine inlets smoother. (Refined grid)
    • Added new engine failure modes: recoverable flame out, engine failure with damage, hot start,
    • You can now put on the oxygen mask by removing it from its container
    • Added (ETP) circle on ND to display the Equitime point
    • Option to control internal and external volume levels via x-plane sliders or custom ISCS sliders
    • Added Filtering and rate limiting for FMGS position for more realisitic ND behaviour on ADIRU init completion
    • Open pax doors or cockpit windows now have an effect on the temperature in the adjacent zone
    • Added option to always have the display brightness rotaries starting at the 80% position, even for cold and dark start
    • Functional on-ground deicing via the new ACP interactive screen to avoid nasty surprised during take-offs in icing conditions

    Bug fixes:

    • Fixed rear fuselage geometry to incorporated sloped windows and cabin floor. Unfortunately this requires rework of all addon liveries with the latest paint kit.
    • Corrected trigger condition for NW STRG INOP status message
    • Allow regular gear extension with ADR2 data only
    • Reenabled constraint editing directly on the FPLN A page

    Source
    ToLiss on Facebook

