Taburet - Night3D v4 Hawaii MSFS

Night3D Hawaii: Lamps have been added to cover all urban areas along with other roads away from urban centers. Works with default lighting system adding further illumination to the MSFS environment radiated by the lamps. Version 4 improves frames rates; improved bloom lights effect radiating into the atmosphere for added immersion; adds a much greater number of lights to brighten MSFS night world.

Coverage: Hawaiian islands.

