Honeycomb - Alpha Flight Controls XPC Pre-Order Available

Honeycomb Aeronautical has announced that their latest flightsim yoke, the Alpha Flight Controls XPC is now available for pre-order. Users will have to be patient, though, as shipping will not begin until mid-September.

The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC brings the ultimate immersion of aviation in the comfort of your own home. It features a NEW front grill design, a full 180° yoke rotation with upgraded hall effect sensors to provide smooth precision with no center detent. The base includes a switch panel with master, alternator, avionics, and light switches as well as a spring loaded 5-position ignition switch. The left and right handles feature 13 programmable buttons and switches for fully customizable flight. Compatible with both Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC was designed and developed in California by pilots and aerospace engineers to ensure the most realistic flight simulation experience possible.

Source