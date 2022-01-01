  • FSHud Released for MSFS 2020

    FSHud Released for MSFS 2020

    FSHud is a true manager of air traffic - not just the voice of an Air Traffic Controller.

    Manage your flight plan and your communication with ATC through an advanced - yet easy to use - simulator-integrated panel. It’s all done in accordance with aviation standards and regulations - with clearances given at the correct time.

    FSHud is in complete control of all the air traffic within the simulator - on the ground and in the air. The system plans and manages the flow of the traffic and handles all of the communication between the aircraft and the applicable controller. This sets the stage for a simulated flight experience where the ATC knows what each aircraft is doing and acts accordingly - just as a controller should.

    Now available for MSFS, Prepar3D v4 and v5.

    Source

