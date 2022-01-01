Announcing RealTurb CAT Areas Global for MSFS

Developer RealTurb is bringing one of their P3D products to MSFS. RealTurb CAT Areas Global extends the RealTurb effects to the Clear Air Turbulence (CAT) Areas found around the world! CAT areas are areas around the world, usually defined in the lateral (geographical position) and vertical (altitude) plane with forecasted turbulence (issued as part of a SIGMET that pilots receive).

RealTurb CAT Areas Global" constructs a 3D envelope of these real CAT areas worldwide, taking also into account parameters like position of the aircraft into the envelope, trend of the forecasted turbulence etc to calculate the turbulence effects. For example an aircraft being within the CAT area but near the defined vertical edges will most likely encounter less severe turbulence compared to being in the "core" of the CAT area. Similarly a CAT area with a weakening (WKN) trend will give less severe turbulence compared to an area with intensifying (INTSF) trend etc.

With all these put together, "RealTurb CAT Areas Global" aims to simulate the weather behavior, when the aircraft is flying into these areas thus increasing the immersion level to the simmer!

