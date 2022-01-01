MSFScenerybuilders Releases Four New Airports For MSFS 2020

Scenery designer MSFScenerybuilders specializes in smaller airport that may not be as famous as LAX or JFK, but are important to their communities. Today they have released four additional U.S. airports to add to their range. Included are KTYS, KROC, KGSO and KGON.

Learn complete details on each airport at the FlightSim.Com Store:

MSFScenerybuilders currently offers 42 airport scenery packages for MSFS 2020.

See the complete line of scenery from MSFScenerybuilders