Pearl Simulations - FAKN - Kruger Mpumalanga Airport MSFS

Welcome to the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport also referred to as KMI Airport located in Mbombela (Nelspruit) which is the gateway to the world’s most iconic game reserve, the Kruger National Park, its third largest canyon the Blyde River Canyon, ancient caves and many scenic & heritage attractions in close proximity.

Since commencing business operations in October 2002, KMI Airport has opened up the skies over Mbombela (Nelspruit) for over 3 Million passengers, affording new opportunities to the tourism and business industries of the province. KMI Airport serves an average of 260,000 passengers per annum. This is an ICAO approved International Airport with a runway of 3.1km which can accommodate up to a Boeing 747 and Airbus series. The Airport also prides itself in being the holders of a Fire and Rescue Category 7 international aerodrome license, which is a first for the province.

With over 170 custom modeled high-detail buildings, Pearl Simulations hopes to take you to the heart of Kruger National Park in the Heart of South Africa. Custom runway and taxiway marks, effects make the experience as close to the real life as possible. You can use this airport as a base for South African Airways, where they usually fly with Embraers of SAA.

Purchase Pearl Simulations - FAKN - Kruger Mpumalanga Airport MSFS

See other scenery from Pearl Simulations