World Update X USA Now Available!

World Update X captures the spirit of the United States of America and all of its exquisite landscapes, cityscapes, and breathtaking vistas to enjoy from above in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Explore the renowned canyons of the Desert Southwest, roam throughout storied architecture of America’s great cities, and soar among peaks that tower miles above their surroundings with World Update X. The Microsoft team built this USA update using the latest high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery and coupled it with the most recent digital elevation modeling data available. It features triangulated irregular network (TIN) modeling of 12 urban regions including San Diego (California), Albany (New York), Key Largo (Florida), Seattle (Washington), Eugene (Oregon), and more.

Gaya Simulations handcrafted four airports: Catalina Airport (KAVX) on California’s Catalina Island, Alaska’s Valdez Airport (PAVD), Lake Tahoe Airport (KTVL) in California’s Sierra Nevada, and Rhode Island’s Block Island State Airport (KBID). There are 87 exciting new points of interest (POIs) created by Gaya Simulations and Perfect Flight has created three landing challenges, three Discovery Flights, and three bush trips for World Update X: USA.

World Update X: USA is available FREE to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Check that your simulator is updated to version 1.26.5.0, download World Update X, and then take-off for the greatest Flight Simulator experience of the United States ever created!

See release notes here