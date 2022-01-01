Pyreegue Video Previews Of Belfast Aldergrove

Hey there to everyone once again, I'm here with a quick update on Belfast progress. Thought it'd be a great idea to have a separate topic for it so that it doesn't get lost in the previous one. What you're seeing on these videos is just the tip of the iceberg. This project will feature a lot of new crazy things that I've never done before. It's still a WIP, so as always don't freak out if something is missing/looks odd, we'll get there, soon-ish. The most important part of every airport, and also the most time consuming one - the passenger terminal, is complete, which means we are not far from release.

Also, all of this great stuff will be brought to EGPH (There'll be a huge update for it) and EGPF in an update as well, EGNX and EGPD will come with it on release, obviously. UKLL will come at a later stage.