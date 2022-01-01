Fly 2 High Releases LBSF - Sofia Int'l Airport

After a long time, improving old products and completing new products at the same time, this is the first result:
Sofia Airport is the main international airport of Bulgaria, located 10 km east of the centrerof the capital Sofia. In 2019 the airport surpassed 7 million passengers for the first time.
On 31 August 2006, Sofia Airport put its new runway system into operation, replacing the old and out-of-date facilities. The new runway is offset 210 m (690 ft) to the north of the old runway, with the eastern end of its 3,600 m (11,811 ft) long strip crossing over the Iskar river bed on a specially constructed bridge. New rapid and connecting taxiways were built to open way for 20 aircraft movements per hour at a high level of safety. The navigational aids installed on the new runway enable landing operations under low visibility conditions at category IIIB of the ICAO standards.
Features
- Highly detailed models with high resolution textures
- Custom jetways
- Up to date runway, taxiway, apron and stands layout
- Custom and accurate taxiway signage
- Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles
- Realistic night time dynamic lighting
- Terminal interior for national and international terminal
- Animation Human