Fly 2 High Releases LBSF - Sofia Int'l Airport

After a long time, improving old products and completing new products at the same time, this is the first result:

Sofia Airport is the main international airport of Bulgaria, located 10 km east of the centrerof the capital Sofia. In 2019 the airport surpassed 7 million passengers for the first time.

On 31 August 2006, Sofia Airport put its new runway system into operation, replacing the old and out-of-date facilities. The new runway is offset 210 m (690 ft) to the north of the old runway, with the eastern end of its 3,600 m (11,811 ft) long strip crossing over the Iskar river bed on a specially constructed bridge. New rapid and connecting taxiways were built to open way for 20 aircraft movements per hour at a high level of safety. The navigational aids installed on the new runway enable landing operations under low visibility conditions at category IIIB of the ICAO standards.

Features

Highly detailed models with high resolution textures

Custom jetways

Up to date runway, taxiway, apron and stands layout

Custom and accurate taxiway signage

Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Terminal interior for national and international terminal

Animation Human

Source