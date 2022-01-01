  • Microsoft Flight Simulator's 40th Anniversary Edition

    Microsoft Flight Simulator's 40th Anniversary Edition

    The 40th Anniversary Edition, a completely free offering for those who already own Microsoft Flight Simulator or play it via Xbox Game Pass, is a comprehensive celebration of the franchise with both a tribute to our past as well as an introduction to new and highly anticipated aircraft types.

    The nod to the past will re-introduce some classic airports and several of the most famous planes from earlier versions including Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight!

    We have also listened to our community and will incorporate the most requested aircraft types: helicopters, brought to life with an all-new Fluid Dynamics Simulation, gliders that allow you to experience the planet in a totally unique way and a highly detailed, true-to-life airliner!

    Here is just a small sampling of what simmers will find in the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition:

    Historical Aircraft:

    • Wright Flyer
    • Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”)
    • Douglas DC-3
    • De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver

    Helicopters:

    • Bell-407
    • Guimbal Cabri G2

    Gliders:

    • DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18
    • DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo

    True-to-Life Airliner:

    • Airbus A310

    Many of these aircraft were made in collaboration with the best third-party developers including iniSimulations, MilViz, Bluemesh, Aeroplane Heaven, and others.

