Mehrabad International Airport (IATA: THR, ICAO: OIII) is an airport in Tehran, the capital city of Iran. Prior to the construction of the Imam Khomeini International Airport in 2007, Mehrabad was Tehran's primary airport in both international and domestic traffic, but now serves only domestic flights. Despite this, it remains the busiest airport in the country. The airport is also used by the Government of Iran.
Features
- The most detailed scenery of OIII on any Flight Simulator platform to date
- High quality models of all major buildings as well as key surrounding buildings
- Included key monuments including Azadi Square, Milad Tower and Azadi Sport Complex
- 4k and 2k textures and PBR materials for quality and performance
- Static and non-static aircraft versions included
Purchase Aerosoft - HomaSim - Airport Mehrabad International MSFS
See other scenery by HomaSim
See other Aerosoft products for MSFS 2020