  • Aerosoft - HomaSim - Airport Mehrabad International MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-13-2022 11:50 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - HomaSim - Airport Mehrabad International MSFS

    Mehrabad International Airport (IATA: THR, ICAO: OIII) is an airport in Tehran, the capital city of Iran. Prior to the construction of the Imam Khomeini International Airport in 2007, Mehrabad was Tehran's primary airport in both international and domestic traffic, but now serves only domestic flights. Despite this, it remains the busiest airport in the country. The airport is also used by the Government of Iran.

    Features

    • The most detailed scenery of OIII on any Flight Simulator platform to date
    • High quality models of all major buildings as well as key surrounding buildings
    • Included key monuments including Azadi Square, Milad Tower and Azadi Sport Complex
    • 4k and 2k textures and PBR materials for quality and performance
    • Static and non-static aircraft versions included

    Purchase Aerosoft - HomaSim - Airport Mehrabad International MSFS
    See other scenery by HomaSim
    See other Aerosoft products for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pcwildman

    Meh- 2020 has nothing over FSX

    Thread Starter: pcwildman

    Can't say I'm too impressed by 2020. This seems more like a game company put it together to make a quick buck. No moving your head around anywhere in...

    Last Post By: ussmidway Today, 12:37 PM Go to last post
    Herc79

    new aircraft...

    Thread Starter: Herc79

    So I just saw this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_F20n8BwME

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 11:55 AM Go to last post
    ralphie1313

    ESC button/ Home Page

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    Hi everyone this just started 2 days ago, when u are running the flight sim and u hit the escape button it brings u back to home page right well my...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 11:38 AM Go to last post
    baronfritz

    Honeycomb Bravo in FS2004

    Thread Starter: baronfritz

    Hello,after being on various waiting lists for nearly a year,I finally was able to purchase the impressive Honeycomb Bravo Throttle.However after...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post