  • FlightControlReplay - TopGun DLC

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-13-2022 10:26 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FlightControlReplay - TopGun DLC

    FlightControlReplay v4.5 is compatible with MSFS advanced airliners add-ons, with Top Gun Maverick Free DLC for MSFS and also with Rkapps Fsrealistic Pro.

    FlightControlReplay (FCR) is the most complete and professional tool to create Replays, Videos of your flights in MSFS, P3D5 - 1 and FSX.

    After several tests, with multiple conditions, FlightControlReplay announce the compatibility of the tool with the recent and popular airliner add-ons for MSFS:

    • Fenix Simulations A320
    • PMDG 737NG
    • Fly The Maddog MD-82
    • Just Flight 146 Professional

    Feel free to use simultaneously your brand new aircraft and keep memories of your flight adventures by pulling the most of FCR capabilities, which include the following features (not exhaustive):

    • Instant replay
    • Record MP4
    • VR Devices support
    • Change camera

    FCR is compatible with the Official and Free DLC Top Gun Maverick, get a working Replay and Record tool for all your challenges performance! Create your video, watch from different angles, apply a different path to the camera movement. The only limit is your creativity!

    The new FSrealistic Pro by rkApps with many camera effects for more immersion, compatible with head-tracking devices is also compatible with FCR.

    Watch the following videos for more info.

    Tutorial video on how to record Top Gun Maverick sessions in MSFS with FlightControlReplay by simUK.

    Official Trailer by AviationLads:

    Official web site: https://flightcontrolreplay.wordpress.com/

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. MSFS,
    6. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pcwildman

    Meh- 2020 has nothing over FSX

    Thread Starter: pcwildman

    Can't say I'm too impressed by 2020. This seems more like a game company put it together to make a quick buck. No moving your head around anywhere in...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post
    baronfritz

    Honeycomb Bravo in FS2004

    Thread Starter: baronfritz

    Hello,after being on various waiting lists for nearly a year,I finally was able to purchase the impressive Honeycomb Bravo Throttle.However after...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    The Caz

    Question about monitor resolutions

    Thread Starter: The Caz

    I'm in the process of setting up a simulator and have the luxury of building to the level I want. A major issue is the resolution of my monitor,...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 10:33 AM Go to last post
    pcwildman

    Original Download won't install on Win11

    Thread Starter: pcwildman

    Brand new Alienware Aurora R13, 12th Gen i9 12900KF (16 core, 30mb cache, 3.2 GHz to 5.2), GeForce RTX3080, 10G, GDDR6X LHR, 64G Dual Chan DDR5,...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 07:42 AM Go to last post