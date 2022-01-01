  • Taburet - Night3D Italy v4 MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-13-2022 10:01 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Night3D Italy v4 MSFS

    Night3D Italy package covers the whole of Italy. Lamps have been added to cover all urban areas along with other roads away from urban centers. Works with default lights system adding further illumination to the MSFS environment radiated by the lamps. Version 4 improves frames rates; improves bloom lights effect radiating into the atmosphere for added immersion; adds a much greater number of lights to brighten MSFS night world.

    Purchase Taburet - Night3D Italy v4 MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pcwildman

    Meh- 2020 has nothing over FSX

    Thread Starter: pcwildman

    Can't say I'm too impressed by 2020. This seems more like a game company put it together to make a quick buck. No moving your head around anywhere in...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post
    baronfritz

    Honeycomb Bravo in FS2004

    Thread Starter: baronfritz

    Hello,after being on various waiting lists for nearly a year,I finally was able to purchase the impressive Honeycomb Bravo Throttle.However after...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    The Caz

    Question about monitor resolutions

    Thread Starter: The Caz

    I'm in the process of setting up a simulator and have the luxury of building to the level I want. A major issue is the resolution of my monitor,...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 10:33 AM Go to last post
    pcwildman

    Original Download won't install on Win11

    Thread Starter: pcwildman

    Brand new Alienware Aurora R13, 12th Gen i9 12900KF (16 core, 30mb cache, 3.2 GHz to 5.2), GeForce RTX3080, 10G, GDDR6X LHR, 64G Dual Chan DDR5,...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 07:42 AM Go to last post