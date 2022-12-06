Spinoza - French Lighthouses Vol. 2 MSFS

Volume 2 of French Lighthouses is an invitation to visit the most iconic lighthouses in France, from the Channel, to the Atlantic and in the Mediterranean sea.

You will fly over six wonderful landmarks (GPS coordinates included):

Phare du CAP BEAR (42.515651, 3.136671)

Phare CHIAPPA (41.595285, 9.365658)

Phare de CONTIS (44.093405, -1.316890)

Phare COUBRE (45.696511, -1.233227)

Phare de CHASSIRON (46.046696, -1.410397)

Phare du FOUR (48.523341, -4.805220)

Enjoy your visit!

Purchase Spinoza - French Lighthouses Vol. 2 MSFS

