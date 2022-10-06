Flight Replicas Releases L-4 Grasshopper MSFS

Flight Replicas is pleased to announce the release of our first aircraft for MSFS, the L-4 Grasshopper. This comes in three versions, Air Observation Post, General Liaison, and floatplane.

A reprise of the type we first released for FSX, this package is pure MSFS. Thanks to MSFS's more advanced handling of aerodynamics, and the L-4's simple but effective instrumentation, you'll have to keep a sharp eye on airspeed and develop a feel for what the aircraft is doing by also keeping your eyes outside the cockpit. This is what was called "flying by the seat of your pants", and is a true component of good piloting skills.

You'll also need to 'hand prop' the L-4 to start the engine.

With great visibility and fully opening doors, you'll be able to enjoy the amazing MSFS world scenery in a way only the L-4 can provide, and understand why historically this aircraft was so prized in WWII. Not to mention the challenge of being able to land almost anywhere, once you know the aircraft well.

As we normally do, the L-4 is being released first (at a special introductory price) on the Flight Replicas website, which makes any changes easy and quick to do. After a few days, the L-4 will be sent to the MSFS Store. It can take anywhere from two weeks to a month for aircraft to appear there once they are submitted. The L-4 will also be available from other vendors, much sooner.

