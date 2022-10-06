  • Flight Replicas Releases L-4 Grasshopper MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-10-2022 11:23 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Flight Replicas Releases L-4 Grasshopper MSFS

    Flight Replicas is pleased to announce the release of our first aircraft for MSFS, the L-4 Grasshopper. This comes in three versions, Air Observation Post, General Liaison, and floatplane.

    A reprise of the type we first released for FSX, this package is pure MSFS. Thanks to MSFS's more advanced handling of aerodynamics, and the L-4's simple but effective instrumentation, you'll have to keep a sharp eye on airspeed and develop a feel for what the aircraft is doing by also keeping your eyes outside the cockpit. This is what was called "flying by the seat of your pants", and is a true component of good piloting skills.

    You'll also need to 'hand prop' the L-4 to start the engine.

    With great visibility and fully opening doors, you'll be able to enjoy the amazing MSFS world scenery in a way only the L-4 can provide, and understand why historically this aircraft was so prized in WWII. Not to mention the challenge of being able to land almost anywhere, once you know the aircraft well.

    As we normally do, the L-4 is being released first (at a special introductory price) on the Flight Replicas website, which makes any changes easy and quick to do. After a few days, the L-4 will be sent to the MSFS Store. It can take anywhere from two weeks to a month for aircraft to appear there once they are submitted. The L-4 will also be available from other vendors, much sooner.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stevetag

    Microsoft Store opens instead of MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: stevetag

    This is a new one for me, 2 years of almost no issues with MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe and last night, when clicking on the MSFS Icon, it opens the...

    Last Post By: stevetag Today, 12:03 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Barracuda

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk4516 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4512 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4520 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4518 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 11:55 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    An Older Boeing 737-400

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Someone must have found out that I like bare, shiny polished aluminum on aircrafts. Ran across this freeware download offering yesterday. The...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Grasshopper

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk4470 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4467 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4458 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4451 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 11:52 AM Go to last post