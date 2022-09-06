  • rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020

    FSRealistic Pro brings a whole new world of immersion into MSFS! With a growing list of 34 camera and sound effects, you will experience MSFS like never before. FSRealistic Pro brings realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes, and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.

    Features

    • A growing list of 34 effects
    • Autostart with MSFS
    • FPS friendly
    • Profile cloud
    • Compatible with all head-tracking devices
    • Compliments ButtKicker
    • Supported by all 3rd parties (as of 2022)

    Effects

    • Turbulence
    • Touchdown main
    • Touchdown front
    • Engine vibrations
    • Stall buffet
    • Reverse thrust
    • Ground roll
    • Breathing
    • Speedbrake drag
    • Gear drag
    • Auto speedbrake
    • Blade slapping
    • Brakes
    • Engine start
    • Ground effect
    • Stick shaker
    • Floats splash
    • Airframe wind
    • Windshield wind
    • Wind ambiance
    • Cockpit ambiance
    • Overspeed
    • Over G
    • Wheel well
    • Flaps lever
    • Flaps stress
    • Flaps drag
    • Landing claps
    • Crash screaming
    • Sneezing
    • Toilet flush

    Purchase rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020

