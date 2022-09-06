rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020

FSRealistic Pro brings a whole new world of immersion into MSFS! With a growing list of 34 camera and sound effects, you will experience MSFS like never before. FSRealistic Pro brings realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes, and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.

Features

A growing list of 34 effects

Autostart with MSFS

FPS friendly

Profile cloud

Compatible with all head-tracking devices

Compliments ButtKicker

Supported by all 3rd parties (as of 2022)

Effects

Turbulence

Touchdown main

Touchdown front

Engine vibrations

Stall buffet

Reverse thrust

Ground roll

Breathing

Speedbrake drag

Gear drag

Auto speedbrake

Blade slapping

Brakes

Engine start

Ground effect

Stick shaker

Floats splash

Airframe wind

Windshield wind

Wind ambiance

Cockpit ambiance

Overspeed

Over G

Wheel well

Flaps lever

Flaps stress

Flaps drag

Landing claps

Crash screaming

Sneezing

Toilet flush

Purchase rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020