  • Fulcrum One Throttle Kickstarter Offer Enhanced

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-08-2022 05:28 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Fulcrum One Throttle

    After listening to customer feedback and comments we have made some major changes to the throttle project. One of the main comments we received was that customers expected the throttle to have the same fulcrum quality but they wanted something a bit more special. Not just a basic throttle quadrant.

    Well, we heard you! We have brought forward our Pro Jetliner throttle add on and are now offering this as part of the base kickstarter!

    This means that you will now receive 4 engine thrust levers with working reverser levers and TOGA and Auto Throttle disconnect buttons. You can run these as 2 or 4 engines and it also comes with speed brake and flap levers to match.

    The plan was to launch this add on after the kickstarter priced at around £100 as an optional accessory beyond the plain white jet style tops we include in the base unit. However we are replacing these basic ones with the pro version for all Kickstarter backers whether you are in the first 100 or if you are in the later group.

    About Fulcrum One Throttle Quadrant

    The Fulcrum One Throttle Quadrant is a 6 axis USB throttle for PC flight simulation. It is a follow up product to the Fulcrum One Yoke which has been very well received from both enthusiast flight simmers and real world pilots.

    The key features are:

    • 6 analogue axis levers each with a reverse/cutoff detent.
    • Non-contact GMR magnetic sensors on each axis as per our yoke.
    • 6 two way momentary rocker switches.
    • Adjustable angle of desktop mounting the lever action to allow for different aircraft types.
    • Interchangeable lever tops for different aircraft type.
    • Metal construction.
    • Realistic and smooth system for lever tensioning based on real aircraft mechanisms.

    Source
    Web site

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. Flight Sim World,
    5. MSFS,
    6. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    cgw

    Just flight F-27

    Thread Starter: cgw

    Got back into FSX to fly the calclassic and HJG oldies. Also have the JF F-27 and I'm surprised there are no Ozark repaints available. I know...

    Last Post By: cgw Today, 07:21 PM Go to last post
    beroun

    Saved aircraft dynamics

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi When I get a new aircraft, I save it at the airport, fine tune it, designate it as a default and keep flying it (Have hundreds of different...

    Last Post By: beroun Today, 03:34 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Hunter

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    A NOAA WP-3D "Hurricane Hunter" leaves Miami (KMIA) and lands in San Juan Puerto Rico (TJSJ) to get ready for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. ...

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 03:10 PM Go to last post
    learpilot

    Turning Radius In Longitude

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    In real life The Cessna Longitude turns much Sharper. Does anyone know ho to adjust this in MSFS?

    Last Post By: learpilot Today, 08:30 AM Go to last post