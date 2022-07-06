X-Rotors Releases AW139 v4.01 for X-Plane

Aircraft developer X-Rotors has just announced that v4.01 for their AW139 helicopter for X-Plane has been released. The update is a major one with a lengthy changelog.

Improved model, fuseleage and interiors have being ported to Blender and overhauled

Improved flight model, now experimental with new turbine models and rotor-driven hydraulics

Improved cockpit, flight controls have now night lighting and fully animated switches

Improved textures, cabin and panels got new lights, materials and normal maps

Improved cyclic trim, now with a new trim reset command very useful in ATT mode

Improved rotor animations, now spinning without scatters and linear regression on port side

Improved callouts, LDP and TDP are now triggered by CAT A and ENGINE IDLE is less sensitive

Fixed a bug causing almost every autopilot mode to be unresponsive and messy

Fixed a bug causing rotor brake to be always engaged at launch

Fixed a bug causing the collective to be inverted in VR

Fixed a bug preventing the CAS messages to be seen on Windows

Fixed a bug preventing the CAS messages to activate and deactivate panel lights

Fixed a bug preventing the product license to be verified at startup on some configurations

Fixed a bug preventing the main rotor’s NR to be correctly working on MFD

Fixed a bug causing the collective trim switch to invert CLTV/YAW TRIM functions

Added a hide yoke function

Added AviTab™ cockpit integration* in HD with custom mount, landing camera and glowing light

Updated plane maker panel, now with a 2048 x 2048 texture and room for more HD instruments

Updated ATT mode (CWS), new code and autopilot constants ensure precision and steadiness

Updated lights, exterior and cockpit emitters are now HDR and lights control has been rewritten

Updated pilot, the same guy of the AW109 is there to do amazing things

Updated interactions, useless animations and manipulators are now gone forever

Updated meshes, vertices and faces have been heavily optimized and deduplicated

Updated textures, fuseleage got new engine grids and clearer window glasses

Updated pilot view, now higher and regressed as in reality

Updated PLA, both levers have lights and are in flight position by default

Updated PFD, consistently with the other metrics, barometric pressure is now HPA

Updated sounds for flip switches and knobs, landing gear sound is being reduced at 4″

Updated installer security and speed, now powered by Amazon S3

Source

Official changelog

Product page