X-Rotors Releases AW139 v4.01 for X-Plane

Aircraft developer X-Rotors has just announced that v4.01 for their AW139 helicopter for X-Plane has been released. The update is a major one with a lengthy changelog.
- Improved model, fuseleage and interiors have being ported to Blender and overhauled
- Improved flight model, now experimental with new turbine models and rotor-driven hydraulics
- Improved cockpit, flight controls have now night lighting and fully animated switches
- Improved textures, cabin and panels got new lights, materials and normal maps
- Improved cyclic trim, now with a new trim reset command very useful in ATT mode
- Improved rotor animations, now spinning without scatters and linear regression on port side
- Improved callouts, LDP and TDP are now triggered by CAT A and ENGINE IDLE is less sensitive
- Fixed a bug causing almost every autopilot mode to be unresponsive and messy
- Fixed a bug causing rotor brake to be always engaged at launch
- Fixed a bug causing the collective to be inverted in VR
- Fixed a bug preventing the CAS messages to be seen on Windows
- Fixed a bug preventing the CAS messages to activate and deactivate panel lights
- Fixed a bug preventing the product license to be verified at startup on some configurations
- Fixed a bug preventing the main rotor’s NR to be correctly working on MFD
- Fixed a bug causing the collective trim switch to invert CLTV/YAW TRIM functions
- Added a hide yoke function
- Added AviTab™ cockpit integration* in HD with custom mount, landing camera and glowing light
- Updated plane maker panel, now with a 2048 x 2048 texture and room for more HD instruments
- Updated ATT mode (CWS), new code and autopilot constants ensure precision and steadiness
- Updated lights, exterior and cockpit emitters are now HDR and lights control has been rewritten
- Updated pilot, the same guy of the AW109 is there to do amazing things
- Updated interactions, useless animations and manipulators are now gone forever
- Updated meshes, vertices and faces have been heavily optimized and deduplicated
- Updated textures, fuseleage got new engine grids and clearer window glasses
- Updated pilot view, now higher and regressed as in reality
- Updated PLA, both levers have lights and are in flight position by default
- Updated PFD, consistently with the other metrics, barometric pressure is now HPA
- Updated sounds for flip switches and knobs, landing gear sound is being reduced at 4″
- Updated installer security and speed, now powered by Amazon S3