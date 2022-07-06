  • X-Rotors Releases AW139 v4.01 for X-Plane

    Aircraft developer X-Rotors has just announced that v4.01 for their AW139 helicopter for X-Plane has been released. The update is a major one with a lengthy changelog.

    • Improved model, fuseleage and interiors have being ported to Blender and overhauled
    • Improved flight model, now experimental with new turbine models and rotor-driven hydraulics
    • Improved cockpit, flight controls have now night lighting and fully animated switches
    • Improved textures, cabin and panels got new lights, materials and normal maps
    • Improved cyclic trim, now with a new trim reset command very useful in ATT mode
    • Improved rotor animations, now spinning without scatters and linear regression on port side
    • Improved callouts, LDP and TDP are now triggered by CAT A and ENGINE IDLE is less sensitive
    • Fixed a bug causing almost every autopilot mode to be unresponsive and messy
    • Fixed a bug causing rotor brake to be always engaged at launch
    • Fixed a bug causing the collective to be inverted in VR
    • Fixed a bug preventing the CAS messages to be seen on Windows
    • Fixed a bug preventing the CAS messages to activate and deactivate panel lights
    • Fixed a bug preventing the product license to be verified at startup on some configurations
    • Fixed a bug preventing the main rotor’s NR to be correctly working on MFD
    • Fixed a bug causing the collective trim switch to invert CLTV/YAW TRIM functions
    • Added a hide yoke function
    • Added AviTab™ cockpit integration* in HD with custom mount, landing camera and glowing light
    • Updated plane maker panel, now with a 2048 x 2048 texture and room for more HD instruments
    • Updated ATT mode (CWS), new code and autopilot constants ensure precision and steadiness
    • Updated lights, exterior and cockpit emitters are now HDR and lights control has been rewritten
    • Updated pilot, the same guy of the AW109 is there to do amazing things
    • Updated interactions, useless animations and manipulators are now gone forever
    • Updated meshes, vertices and faces have been heavily optimized and deduplicated
    • Updated textures, fuseleage got new engine grids and clearer window glasses
    • Updated pilot view, now higher and regressed as in reality
    • Updated PLA, both levers have lights and are in flight position by default
    • Updated PFD, consistently with the other metrics, barometric pressure is now HPA
    • Updated sounds for flip switches and knobs, landing gear sound is being reduced at 4″
    • Updated installer security and speed, now powered by Amazon S3

