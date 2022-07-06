  • Top Gun Maverick Darkstar Tutorials

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS 2020 Darkstar Tutorials

    Darkstar Tutorials

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    The new "Top Gun Maverick" add-on for MSFS 2020 provides for some exciting flying opportunities, with the new Darkstar aircraft being a real challenge as it is so different from conventional aircraft. Here in two quick tutorial videos, thecorporatepilotdad shows you how to get this aircraft up to speed.

    Top Gun Maverick's Darkstar - How To Reach Mach 10

    A quick video showing the buttons that need to be selected to reach Mach 10 in the Darkstar in Microsoft Flight Simulator as part of the FREE Top Gun Maverick Download.

    Darkstar Unable to Reach Mach 3? This WILL Help!

    If unable to get the Darkstar in the Top Gun Maverick DLC in Microsoft Flight Simulator to accelerate beyond Mach 1 to 1.5 or even Mach 3, this short video will show exactly how reach Mach 3 to activate the scramjet every flight.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

