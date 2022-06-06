Parallel 42 Announces Mexican Mountain Campout Scene

It's been a busy month since the release of the Low N’ Slow Fox2 variant in our previous update! In fact, anyone with a keen eye would have picked up a hint of what’s to come in the final image of that post. The //42 Scenes department has been busy at work with the newest addition to perfectly placed hubs in the popular bush camping hot spots. For our next release, we provide you with a home base for bush flying in Green River, Utah, welcome to Mexican Mountain (42MX)!

Our goal with these scenes is to continue bringing value to your time flying FF/F2. Busplane Campout (42BC) and Mexican Mountain (42MX) are built to serve as hubs for available smaller campouts that will surround them. They have been designed with plenty of parking and camping areas to stage up for your multiplayer adventures.

Mexican Mountain (42MX)

We were lucky enough to work with real bush pilots in the region and were provided with amazing drone footage for reference material in the construction of this strip. Located in Green River, Utah, the region features brightly colored cliffs, buttes, ridges, alcoves, and pinnacles that dominate the landscape with elevations ranging from 4,700 feet in the southeast to 6,900 feet on Mexican Mountain. In comparison to many other mountains, Mexican Mountain truly is…out there, the views are tremendous, & you’ll have plenty of places to practice STOL landings nearby and you’re a short hop away from Moab.

Features

Runway: 1900 ft long x 40 ft wide dirt runway. Slopes uphill slightly to the west.

Approach Considerations: Tall trees on both sides of the runway present a hazard when landing to the east. Typically land to the west and depart to the east. Caution RC plane in the vicinity.

Amenities: Campgrounds and fire rings. Please don’t leave food out, bears were reported in the area.

Windsock: Yes. Located east of the runway, next to the information sign.

Multiple runway objects and hazards contain collision boxes. (Careful tail spinners!)

Custom created vegetation assets

Plenty of parking for group flight staging

Custom night lighting in camp areas

Custom Soundscapes throughout the scene, explore with a drone!

Custom RC Plane mini-scene

Heatblur effects on fire pits

Centrally located for bush trip adventures

