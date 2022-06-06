  • Parallel 42 Announces Mexican Mountain Campout Scene

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-06-2022 04:55 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Parallel 42 Announces Mexican Mountain Campout Scene

    It's been a busy month since the release of the Low N’ Slow Fox2 variant in our previous update! In fact, anyone with a keen eye would have picked up a hint of what’s to come in the final image of that post. The //42 Scenes department has been busy at work with the newest addition to perfectly placed hubs in the popular bush camping hot spots. For our next release, we provide you with a home base for bush flying in Green River, Utah, welcome to Mexican Mountain (42MX)!

    Our goal with these scenes is to continue bringing value to your time flying FF/F2. Busplane Campout (42BC) and Mexican Mountain (42MX) are built to serve as hubs for available smaller campouts that will surround them. They have been designed with plenty of parking and camping areas to stage up for your multiplayer adventures.

    Parallel 42 Announces Mexican Mountain Campout Scene

    Mexican Mountain (42MX)

    We were lucky enough to work with real bush pilots in the region and were provided with amazing drone footage for reference material in the construction of this strip. Located in Green River, Utah, the region features brightly colored cliffs, buttes, ridges, alcoves, and pinnacles that dominate the landscape with elevations ranging from 4,700 feet in the southeast to 6,900 feet on Mexican Mountain. In comparison to many other mountains, Mexican Mountain truly is…out there, the views are tremendous, & you’ll have plenty of places to practice STOL landings nearby and you’re a short hop away from Moab.

    Parallel 42 Announces Mexican Mountain Campout Scene

    Features

    • Runway: 1900 ft long x 40 ft wide dirt runway. Slopes uphill slightly to the west.
    • Approach Considerations: Tall trees on both sides of the runway present a hazard when landing to the east. Typically land to the west and depart to the east. Caution RC plane in the vicinity.
    • Amenities: Campgrounds and fire rings. Please don’t leave food out, bears were reported in the area.
    • Windsock: Yes. Located east of the runway, next to the information sign.
    • Multiple runway objects and hazards contain collision boxes. (Careful tail spinners!)
    • Custom created vegetation assets
    • Plenty of parking for group flight staging
    • Custom night lighting in camp areas
    • Custom Soundscapes throughout the scene, explore with a drone!
    • Custom RC Plane mini-scene
    • Heatblur effects on fire pits
    • Centrally located for bush trip adventures

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jocko417

    CF-104 liveries for SSW TF/F-104G by jocko417

    Thread Starter: jocko417

    I’ve made some RCAF/CAF liveries for the SimSkunkWorks TF-104G and FRF-104G models. Available for download at Flightsim.to CF-104 (single seater)...

    Last Post By: jocko417 Today, 01:32 PM Go to last post
    TomG628

    Is Data Streaming Correctly ?

    Thread Starter: TomG628

    Hi, Is there a way to tell if MSFS is streaming real scenery data or not? While setting up a flight I got the message that "You Are Currently...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Barracuda

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk4516 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4512 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4520 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk4518 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    North by Northwest

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Northwest Orient DC-6B c.1960

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:14 PM Go to last post