iniScene - Development Update June 2022

    iniScene has big scenery development plans for the coming months, as just revealed in a detailed post in the iniBuilds forums.

    In January they released EGLL London Heathrow for MSFS 2020 and are now working on an update.

    In May they released KBUF Buffalo Niagara for MSFS 2020 and have now announced plans for an X-Plane version.

    At the end of last year, development was begun on KSAT San Antonio for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Currently the final details are being worked on so release is not far away.

    Other projects are reportedly being worked on, but no details are provided other than that one of the products will be of interest to helicopter pilots.

    Source

