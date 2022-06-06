Taburet - Himalayan Peaks Mesh For MSFS 2020

New coverage for the high peaks of Nepal and Bhutan at 10 m resolution. The package has been built taking into consideration MSFS terrain engine performance; with this in mind this package adds elevation points where it matters most: the higher peaks.

The high peaks of Nepal and Bhutan have been reworked using high resolution data. Morphing effects are also fixed; mountain forms are visible at far away distance. No stuttering recorded while flying this scenery, as this is a terrain scenery there is a tax to FPS, however with the recommended system requirements your sistem will fly this mesh without any problems.

Purchase Taburet - Himalayan Peaks Mesh For MSFS 2020