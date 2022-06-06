  • Taburet - Himalayan Peaks Mesh For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-06-2022 09:54 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Himalayan Peaks Mesh For MSFS 2020

    New coverage for the high peaks of Nepal and Bhutan at 10 m resolution. The package has been built taking into consideration MSFS terrain engine performance; with this in mind this package adds elevation points where it matters most: the higher peaks.

    The high peaks of Nepal and Bhutan have been reworked using high resolution data. Morphing effects are also fixed; mountain forms are visible at far away distance. No stuttering recorded while flying this scenery, as this is a terrain scenery there is a tax to FPS, however with the recommended system requirements your sistem will fly this mesh without any problems.

    Purchase Taburet - Himalayan Peaks Mesh For MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    TomG628

    Is Data Streaming Correctly ?

    Thread Starter: TomG628

    Hi, Is there a way to tell if MSFS is streaming real scenery data or not? While setting up a flight I got the message that "You Are Currently...

    Last Post By: rjdahlen Today, 11:06 AM Go to last post
    Verlaine

    VRS F/A 18 Superbug

    Thread Starter: Verlaine

    Hi, does anyone know if the Vertical Reality Simulations F/A 18 Superbug for FS2004 is still available somewhere? The VRS website does not list it...

    Last Post By: scotty Today, 10:51 AM Go to last post
    merlin_66

    Shupe FSX Beech 18 converted to msfs2020 - Engines won't start

    Thread Starter: merlin_66

    Not sure what may be wrong, but the Beech 18 in msfs doesn't want to start engines. Tried the usual ctl+E etc. Nada....... Can you help?

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 08:05 AM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Dog

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Some of my favorite planes are airliners who've outlived their passenger carrying usefulness and been converted over to live out the rest of their...

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 07:18 AM Go to last post