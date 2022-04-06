  • FS2Crew - RAAS Pro for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-04-2022 10:48 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FS2Crew - RAAS Pro for MSFS

    Make your flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator safer and more realistic by adding RAAS to your aircraft!

    RAAS Professional (Runway Awareness and Advisory System) models the aural 'Smart Landing' and 'Smart Runway' calls included in the real-world Honeywell RAAS unit.

    These audio calls offer improved situational awareness for pilots to help reduce the risk of runway incursions and accidents by providing aural alerts during taxi, takeoff, final approach and landing/roll-out operations.

    Many real-world airlines have RAAS installed on their aircraft to improve safety.

    The software is professional grade, highly configurable, and is ideal for power users who want to model airline-specific options and who want maximum control over how RAAS functions in flight simulator.

    We studied the Honeywell RAAS manuals down to every last detail, and modeled every system with an eye toward achieving ultimate technical accuracy.

    • Controllable via the MSFS Toolbar.
    • Works with all aircraft in your hangar.
    • Powerful user options give you complete control over RAAS, and allow for complete customization to match you or your Virtual Airline’s specific needs.
    • Create aircraft specific RAAS Profiles for individual aircraft.
    • New feature! Create, share and import custom Airport Profiles for ‘encrypted airports’.

    Current Limits

    RAAS is currently unable to directly read runway data from airports whose data is “encrypted” and therefore not read-able by 3rd parties. However, in a recent update, we added a new Airport Runway Profile Tool that allows users to create, share and import user created runway profiles whose data cannot be otherwise read directly. This allows RAAS to function at encrypted airports!

    Purchase FS2Crew - RAAS Pro for MSFS
    See other FS2Crew products for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Bowman Creek

    MSFS 2020 Incredibly Slow Load/Menus/etc. after Latest Update

    Thread Starter: Bowman Creek

    I had been among the fortunate that through all updates before the latest, MSFS 2020 continued to function. However, with the latest update, MSFS...

    Last Post By: PEIRascal Today, 10:26 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Any cigar smokers out there

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    It's one thing to be able to afford the aircraft, now you have to pay someone to put artwork on the nose of it! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:22 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Couldn't resist posting this one!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 07:19 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Should have posted this yesterday! MY BAD!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Thanks to all who have sacrificed so much, keeping us safe and sound in the world we live in! You will not be forgotten! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 07:17 AM Go to last post