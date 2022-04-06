FS2Crew - RAAS Pro for MSFS

Make your flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator safer and more realistic by adding RAAS to your aircraft!

RAAS Professional (Runway Awareness and Advisory System) models the aural 'Smart Landing' and 'Smart Runway' calls included in the real-world Honeywell RAAS unit.

These audio calls offer improved situational awareness for pilots to help reduce the risk of runway incursions and accidents by providing aural alerts during taxi, takeoff, final approach and landing/roll-out operations.

Many real-world airlines have RAAS installed on their aircraft to improve safety.

The software is professional grade, highly configurable, and is ideal for power users who want to model airline-specific options and who want maximum control over how RAAS functions in flight simulator.

We studied the Honeywell RAAS manuals down to every last detail, and modeled every system with an eye toward achieving ultimate technical accuracy.

Controllable via the MSFS Toolbar.

Works with all aircraft in your hangar.

Powerful user options give you complete control over RAAS, and allow for complete customization to match you or your Virtual Airline’s specific needs.

Create aircraft specific RAAS Profiles for individual aircraft.

New feature! Create, share and import custom Airport Profiles for ‘encrypted airports’.

Current Limits

RAAS is currently unable to directly read runway data from airports whose data is “encrypted” and therefore not read-able by 3rd parties. However, in a recent update, we added a new Airport Runway Profile Tool that allows users to create, share and import user created runway profiles whose data cannot be otherwise read directly. This allows RAAS to function at encrypted airports!

