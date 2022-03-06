Taburet - France Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees in all urban areas in the territory it covers. Misplaced trees and especially trees that stand in front of buildings and roads are cleared in all urban areas, either cities or small villages. This improves photogrammetry areas; where default trees clash along with photogrammetry trees; photogrammetry trees and buildings are left without any change. All urban areas either big or small are now enjoy better visibility increasing flight immersion.

