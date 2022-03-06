  • Aerosoft - Sim-wings Anchorage for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings Anchorage for MSFS 2020

    Anchorage Ted Stevens International (PANC) is the most important airport in Alaska and a destination of many national and international connections. It is a hub for Alaska Airlines and an important cargo airport located conveniently between the USA and Asia.

    In this great state roads are scarce and limited to the major cities. The vast wilderness can only be reached by aircraft, often only by floatplane or small aircraft equipped for off-airport landings. And Anchorage International Airport ‘Ted Stevens’ is at the center of much of this aviation. Add the violent weather and the long hours of darkness in the winter and you end up with an airport that is in every way remarkable and well worth a superb rendering for Flight Simulator.

    Right next to PANC, via a taxiway connection crossing several streets, you can find Lake Hood – the largest seaplane base in the world. Next to Lake Hood there is a dirt strip “Z41” used by aircraft that have tundra equipment attached (special wheels to enable landing on unpaved strips in the wilderness).

    Features

    • Includes a highly accurate recreation of Anchorage Airport (ANC, PANC)
    • Highly detailed models with high resolution textures
    • Custom jetways with correct number variations for each terminal pier
    • A lot of ground clutter and service equipment at aircraft stands and parking
    • Up to date runway, taxiway, apron and stands layout
    • Custom and accurate taxiway signage
    • Custom aerial image covering the airport boundary and surrounding area including Lake Hood
    • Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
    • Terminal interior for national and international terminal
    • Includes scenery of Lake Hood float plane base

    Purchase Aerosoft - Sim-wings Anchorage for MSFS 2020
    See other Sim-wings scenery for MSFS 2020

