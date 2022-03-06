Aerosoft - Sim-wings Anchorage for MSFS 2020

Anchorage Ted Stevens International (PANC) is the most important airport in Alaska and a destination of many national and international connections. It is a hub for Alaska Airlines and an important cargo airport located conveniently between the USA and Asia.

In this great state roads are scarce and limited to the major cities. The vast wilderness can only be reached by aircraft, often only by floatplane or small aircraft equipped for off-airport landings. And Anchorage International Airport ‘Ted Stevens’ is at the center of much of this aviation. Add the violent weather and the long hours of darkness in the winter and you end up with an airport that is in every way remarkable and well worth a superb rendering for Flight Simulator.

Right next to PANC, via a taxiway connection crossing several streets, you can find Lake Hood – the largest seaplane base in the world. Next to Lake Hood there is a dirt strip “Z41” used by aircraft that have tundra equipment attached (special wheels to enable landing on unpaved strips in the wilderness).

Features

Includes a highly accurate recreation of Anchorage Airport (ANC, PANC)

Highly detailed models with high resolution textures

Custom jetways with correct number variations for each terminal pier

A lot of ground clutter and service equipment at aircraft stands and parking

Up to date runway, taxiway, apron and stands layout

Custom and accurate taxiway signage

Custom aerial image covering the airport boundary and surrounding area including Lake Hood

Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Terminal interior for national and international terminal

Includes scenery of Lake Hood float plane base

Purchase Aerosoft - Sim-wings Anchorage for MSFS 2020

See other Sim-wings scenery for MSFS 2020