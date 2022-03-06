  • SimSoft - Punta Gorda Scenery for MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    SimSoft - Punta Gorda Scenery for MSFS 2020

    Punta Gorda Airport (KPGD) Scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Punta Gorda Airport(IATA: PGD[, ICAO: KPGD, FAA LID: PGD) is a public airport three miles east of Punta Gorda, in Charlotte County, Florida.

    It is owned by the Charlotte County Airport Authority and was formerly called Charlotte County Airport. The airport has mainly been used for general aviation, but has recently seen more scheduled airline service, with flights offered by Allegiant Air to fifty-one destinations.

    Features

    • High quality 3D objects
    • Realistic ground layout
    • Correct taxiway names and signs
    • Realistic stand names and locations
    • Realistic ground markings
    • Ground vehicles, objects and cars
    • Realistic airport environment
    • Night lighting

    Purchase SimSoft - Punta Gorda Scenery for MSFS 2020

