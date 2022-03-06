SimSoft - Punta Gorda Scenery for MSFS 2020

Punta Gorda Airport (KPGD) Scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Punta Gorda Airport(IATA: PGD[, ICAO: KPGD, FAA LID: PGD) is a public airport three miles east of Punta Gorda, in Charlotte County, Florida.

It is owned by the Charlotte County Airport Authority and was formerly called Charlotte County Airport. The airport has mainly been used for general aviation, but has recently seen more scheduled airline service, with flights offered by Allegiant Air to fifty-one destinations.

Features

High quality 3D objects

Realistic ground layout

Correct taxiway names and signs

Realistic stand names and locations

Realistic ground markings

Ground vehicles, objects and cars

Realistic airport environment

Night lighting

Purchase SimSoft - Punta Gorda Scenery for MSFS 2020