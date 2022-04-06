IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020 v1.0.7 Released

Changelog 1.0.7 Hotfix

Solved minor texturing glitch on F-35A cockpit

Solved minor texturing glitch on F-35C cockpit

Slight change to default sensor configuration

Sensor imagery now does not work on battery only (like IRL)

Changelog v1.0.6

Fixed bug in PULL UP PCD cues

Fixed minor mistake in PCD 3D model

General graphics optimization for lower memory consumption

Removed duplicated texture files

Removed unnecessary files

Removed outdated HUD/HMD code

Replaced landing light with better LED light effect

Increased luminosity of afterburner exhaust

Solved minor bug while toggling full screen mode on Portal 2

Draft implementation of DAS (downward camera only)

Draft implementation of FLIR (via synthetic vision)

Draft implementation of ASR terrain mapping function

Added automatic retraction of speed brake at high AoA and changed RPM limit to 90% for automatic retraction

Disabled usage of the F-35 model as AI traffic

Fixed minor geometry error in control stick model

Fixed minor mistake in PCD checklist

Fixed bug that allowed launch bar, tailhook and wing fold operation with aircraft not powered

Electrical power is now required for canopy movement, IFR probe extraction and weapon door operation

Fixed bug preventing correct PCD operation if in SWAP mode and IFF pop-up was selected

Fixed several typos in cockpit labels

Added departure and destination waypoints in TSD screen

Fixed bug preventing NAV SOURCE selection on Portal 3

Added NAV SOURCE selection functionality also to TSD screens

Fixed bug preventing Transpoder State to be correctly diplayed in identification menu

Transpoder state can now be manually set in the identificaton menu

Fixed bug preventing CDI needle to move correctly in EFIS page

Fixed incorrect movement scale of CDI needle

Fixed bug causing limited rudder pedal animation in some cases

Added special effects from SU9 (wing vapor, low altitude, etc.)

Added speed-brake deployment indication on HUD

Fixed modeling bug preventing tail formation lights geometry to show

Added 06-01 Italian Air Force livery

Added F-35I Test Bed Israeli Air Force Livery

Fixed minor mistakes in F-35C liveries

More realistic drag versus Mach profile in the transonic region

Tweaks to handling characteristics to limit max G forces and improve low speed handling and turn capability

Tweaks to autoflap schedule for better maneuverability in certain circumstances

Full intergration between external model and cockpit model (better cockpit detail in external views, and lower video memory footprint)

Fixed minor glitch in FCS wing status symbology for C variant

Changed surface deflection symbology on FCS page (now closer to reality)

Minor geomerty and texture fixes to F-35B model

Minor smoothing glitch fixed in A and B models

Improved canopy glass material

Fixed helmet visor animation bug

Improved pilot textures

Fixed animation glitch in steering mechanism (C-version)

Integrated "Better Camera Mod" by Archer374

Added camera-dependant visibility conditions to HMD to eliminate overlap with PCD

Revised instrument overlay for external views

HMD now defaults to "CAGED" mode

Added arms and legs animations to pilot figure

Pilot figure can now be toggled in cockpit by clicking the venting port

Solved minor bug when toggling full screen mode

Major optimization of cockpit collision mesh

Fixed minor AO glitch in crew access ladder (C model)

Added L: variables list to the manual, for reference of third party modders

Fixed minor glitch in page tags if SRCH mode was selected

Fixed minor bug causing incorrect graphics of POP-UP FUEL page in some instances.

Draft implementation of V/S BIT

About The IndiaFoxtEcho F-35

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions.

It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

The aircraft has three main variants: the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A, the short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) F-35B, and the carrier-based (CV/CATOBAR) F-35C.

Key features of this rendition for Microsoft Flight Simulator are:

Detailed representation of the three variants of the aircraft, showcasing individual differences and commonalities

Detailed external visual model and cockpit, based on extensive research

Realistic pilot interface through the Primary Control Display (PCD) based on real world simulators

Liveries for all the air forces and services that are currently flying the F-35

Realistic flight dynamics based on publicly available data

STOVL capabilities for the F-35B

Carrier capabilities for the F-35C (special code to perform assisted takeoff and landing from any static surface)

Sound package based on real world recordings

