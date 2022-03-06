Simworks Studios - Kodiak 100 Series II for MSFS v1.2.0

Changelog v1.2.0

Fixed missing ignition switch sound

Fixed bug where aircraft noses down when autopilot disengages

Fixed typo in units of flap autotrim system

Added TAWS INH annunciation on PFD

Modified TAWS TEST warning to not play if TAWS INHIBIT is on

Corrected idle fuel flow and improved consumption at lower ends

Implemented custom ITT logic

Implemented engine hot starts

Implemented engine failure due to overstress, overtorque, overheat

Implemented starter failures over time or with abuse.

Implemented fatigue persistence for engine and starter

Specified 0 heaters in pilot AC zone

Corrected AC temperature initialisation

Added ESP system

Added fuel starvation when flying at 0G or less

Fixed propeller drag and speeds at lower end of spectrum

Corrected Air Conditioning initialisation temperatures

Fixed wing leveller functionality

Added VR touch controller support

Created PFD & MFD cameras

Fixed some duplicates and errors in some cfg files

Code cleanups

About the SWS Kodiak 100 Series II

The Kodiak 100 Series II is a high-wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft, capable of transporting up to 9 passengers or cargo up to a distance of 1,132nm. Equipped with the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 engine flat-rated at 750shp, the aircraft is capable of taking off and landing in less than 350ft, enabling it to operate from small, unprepared airstrips all over the world!

Created with the help of Daher and real Kodiak pilots, the SWS Kodiak comes in four different wheeled variants, featuring 40 different liveries, authentic flight dynamics and high quality systems modelling!

Features

Realistic flight model

Full G1000 NXi integration*

Custom air conditioning system

Accurate 3D model created from factory CAD data

Cargo pod and no cargo pod versions

Standard and tundra tires

Five different interiors: cargo, passenger, mixed, skydive, summit (executive)

High quality sounds recorded from the real aircraft

Custom animations: landing gear flex, tail fluttering, working cabin lighting, armrests, air conditioning

PDF manual included in add-on folder

*NXi supported at the time of release. Newer versions of the NXi may require updates to the aircraft to maintain compatibility.

